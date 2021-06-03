Imported auto sales rise 3.5 pct in May, Mercedes-Benz tops sales
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Imported car sales in South Korea increased 3.5 percent in May from a year earlier on robust sales of German brands, industry data showed Thursday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 24,080 units last month, up from 23,272 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
Foreign car sales recovered from the pandemic-caused slump in May compared with a year ago but were down 5.9 percent from the previous month due to a supply shortage faced by some brands, KAIDA said.
Global automakers have been forced to cut back production in the wake of the semiconductor shortage.
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz was the most popular foreign brand in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and its E 250 luxury sedan remained the nation's bestselling imported model with 1,257 units last month.
Three German brands -- Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group and Audi-Volkswagen -- sold a combined 19,249 units, accounting for eight out of 10 imported vehicles sold in the nation, the association said.
American automakers accounted for 11.6 percent of the imported vehicle market, trailed by Japanese carmakers with 8.5 percent.
From January to May, imported carmakers sold a total of 124,566 autos, a 20.5 percent surge from a year earlier.
