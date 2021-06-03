Korea Shipbuilding wins 221 bln-won order for 3 oil tankers
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has signed a 220.5 billion-won (US$198.6 million) order for three oil tankers.
The order from a European company calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver the vessels by February 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
The order has an option to cancel an order for one oil tanker within a given period, the company said.
So far this year, KSOE has bagged orders for 123 ships, as well as two offshore plants worth $11 billion, taking up 74 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.
KSOE is the holding company of three shipbuilders--Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
