Military prosecution expanding probe into Air Force officer's sex harassment case
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Military prosecutors, military police and the defense ministry will form a joint investigation team to look into the suicide of a sexually harassed Air Force noncommissioned officer amid snowballing suspicions that her unit attempted to cover up the harassment and downplay her death.
In particular, the defense ministry also decided to establish an investigation review committee involving civilian experts for the first time to make sure that the probe is conducted in a transparent and thorough manner.
The victim, a master sergeant, was found dead at her home inside the base in the western city of Seosan last month, three months after a colleague of the same rank allegedly groped her and forced her to touch his body parts inside a car on their way to the base after a drinking session she was forced to attend.
Bereaved family members claimed that even though the victim reported the case to authorities, they failed to take appropriate measures to protect her and instead tried to persuade her to reach a settlement with the suspect.
The Air Force police had not taken the suspect, surnamed Jang, into custody and not secured his cellphone until late last month, even though he admitted to part of his allegations. It was only Wednesday this week that Jang was arrested.
In violation of due manuals, the Air Force also failed to mention the sexual harassment case linked to her death when it reported her death to the defense ministry, raising suspicions that it tried to play down the death.
Amid intense criticism following such revelations, the case was referred to the defense ministry on Tuesday and the military court issued a warrant to arrest the man the following day.
"We will also summon all service members who are suspected of attempting to conceal the case and threatening the victim. We are looking into the case from scratch," a military official said.
The military prosecution, as well as the defense ministry's audit office and the criminal investigation command, will conduct a joint probe.
The ministry is also working to set up and run a committee involving outside experts to resolve suspicion related to the case and to ensure credibility of the investigation. It is the first time ever that the military prosecution is establishing such an entity, they added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)