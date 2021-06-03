Moon orders strict probe into sexual assault victim's death in military
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in strongly instructed military investigators Thursday to deal strictly with a recent sexual assault case that led to the death of the victim.
Moon was referring to the Air Force noncommissioned female officer who was found dead in late May. In March, she allegedly suffered sexual violence by a male colleague of the same rank.
The military is under public criticism for allegedly having tried to cover up the sexual assault incident.
"It is heartbreaking to think of the victim who must have been in despair," Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The president stressed the need for a "strict probe and measures" in connection with the handling of the sexual violence case by the military and secondary assault, Park added.
