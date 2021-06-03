Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Moon orders strict probe into sexual assault victim's death in military
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in strongly instructed military investigators Thursday to deal strictly with a recent sexual assault case that led to the death of the victim.
Moon was referring to the Air Force noncommissioned female officer who was found dead in late May. In March, she allegedly suffered sexual violence by a male colleague of the same rank.
-----------------
New cases stay in 600s for 2nd day; vaccination drive on roll
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 600s for the second consecutive day Thursday due to continued cluster infections, and the country's inoculation drive is on a roll with a smooth vaccine supply.
The country reported 681 more COVID-19 cases, including 672 local infections, raising the total caseload to 142,157, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Finance minister warns of adjustments in home prices
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Thursday voiced "deep" concerns about one-sided expectations that housing prices will likely continue to rise in the second half.
The minister said housing prices may stabilize as the government has a strong commitment to curbing high-flying home prices.
-----------------
State agencies request 6.3 pct hike in 2022 budget
SEOUL -- South Korea's government ministries and state agencies have requested a 6.3 percent hike in their budgets for next year as they seek to cope with post-pandemic economic recovery and implement key policy projects, the finance ministry said Thursday.
Their budget proposals amount to a combined 593.2 trillion won (US$533.7 billion), up 35.2 trillion won from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
Military prosecution expanding probe into Air Force officer's sex harassment case
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors, military police and the defense ministry will form a joint investigation team to look into the suicide of a sexually harassed Air Force noncommissioned officer amid snowballing suspicions that her unit attempted to cover up the harassment and downplay her death.
In particular, the defense ministry also decided to establish an investigation review committee involving civilian experts for the first time to make sure that the probe is conducted in a transparent and thorough manner.
-----------------
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
SEOUL -- The military will raise the average daily meal cost for service members by 14 percent to 10,000 won (US$9) next month, the defense ministry said Thursday, amid criticism soldiers, especially those under coronavirus quarantine, are poorly fed.
The decision was announced as the government launched an interagency task force to come up with measures to improve troops' living conditions following a series of complaints over inconveniences.
-----------------
(LEAD) Apple's App Store facilitated nearly US$15 bln in sales in S. Korea last year
SEOUL -- Apple Inc. facilitated nearly US$15 billion in billings and sales in South Korea last year, according to a report released by the company Thursday, unveiling the figure for the country for the first time.
The report from the U.S.-based Analysis Group found that Apple's App Store facilitated $14.9 billion in billings and sales in South Korea in 2020, accounting for 2.3 percent of the total global market at $643 billion.
-----------------
S. Korea seeking redemption as World Cup qualifying campaign resumes
SEOUL -- After a pandemic-induced hiatus of more than a year, South Korea will resume their bid for a 10th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance on the weekend on home soil.
The boys in red will also try to redeem themselves after a humiliating loss to rivals Japan in spring.
