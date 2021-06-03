Actress Jun Ji-hyun denies divorce rumors
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actress Jun Ji-hyun has denied rumors about her divorce and separation from her husband.
"Unverified information is spreading indiscriminately online," Jun's agency Culture Depot said Thursday. "We will take strong legal action against the spread of false information through incorrect news reports and comments."
Recently, rumors that Jun and her husband have been separated for six months and are preparing for a divorce have been circulating on YouTube.
The 39-year-old actress married a businessman in 2012 and has two children. She has starred in a number of mega-hit films and TV series, including the romantic comedy "My Sassy Girl" (2001), the crime movie "The Thieves" (2012) and the rom-com "My Love from the Star" (2013).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)