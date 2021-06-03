Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice jusice minister #Lee Yong-gu #assault allegation

Moon accepts resignation of vice justice minister embroiled in assault case

18:34 June 03, 2021

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday accepted the resignation of Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu, who offered to quit after he was embroiled in a controversy over the unpunished assault of a taxi driver.

The resignation was accepted at around 2:30 p.m. according to justice ministry officials.

Lee, who was appointed to the post in December, tendered his resignation last week. Soon after his appointment as vice minister, allegations were raised that Lee got away free following an altercation in early November.

In November, Lee allegedly grabbed a taxi driver by the collar while intoxicated when the man tried to wake him up after arriving at his home in southern Seoul. He is also alleged to have pressured the driver to destroy related evidence.

On Sunday, prosecutors called Lee in for questioning for the first time since the incident took place. They have also been looking into whether the initial police investigation into the case followed due process.

Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu leaves the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in a car in the South Korean capital on May 31, 2021, after undergoing 19 hours of questioning over allegations that he pressured a taxi driver he assaulted to destroy related evidence. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK