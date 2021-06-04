Biden says U.S. will share vaccines with vulnerable countries, including to S. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States plans to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, including South Korea, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
The United States earlier pledged to provide up to 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 20 million doses that have already been approved for use in the United States. The other 60 million doses are from AstraZeneca, yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere," Biden said in a released statement.
"Today, we're providing more detail on how we will allocate the first 25 million of those vaccines to lay the ground for increased global coverage and to address real and potential surges, high burdens of disease, and the needs of the most vulnerable countries," he added.
At least 19 million of the 25 million doses will be distributed among countries through COVAX, an international initiative aimed at equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
The other 6 million doses will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, as well as U.S. partners and neighbors such as "Canada, Mexico, India and the Republic of Korea," Biden said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
The U.S. has already provided some 1 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to South Korea to help inoculate its armed service members as a result of Biden's May 21 summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington.
It was not immediately clear whether the United States plans to provide additional vaccines to South Korea.
