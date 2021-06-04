Go to Contents
07:06 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Family of sexual harassment victim in Air Force discloses more abuse cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- No safety net for copyrights of emerging NFTs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Special favors given to vaccine takers in New York (Donga Ilbo)
-- More abuse cases revealed for late sexual harassment victim in Air Force (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon orders probe into leadership over cover-up of sexual harassment in Air Force (Segye Times)
-- Two more superiors found to have abused late sexual harassment victim in Air Force (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No military law present to punish sexual crimes based on hierarchy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Founding families monopolize decision-making at Naver, Kakao (Hankyoreh)
-- Military under fire for failing to eradicate internal sexual violence (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Coupang promotes 'delivery within 12 minutes' in Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tesla sees market share shrink to one-third (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 2020 was a shrinking year for Korean firms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Young people back in vaccine limbo as access to leftover shots denied (Korea Herald)
-- Party rules shows N.K. leader breaking away from predecessors (Korea Times)
(END)

