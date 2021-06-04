(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 4)

In this context, it is difficult to rule out the possibility of a presidential pardon for Lee completely. The KCCI and four other business organizations are strongly lobbying for Lee's release in order to help speed up economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the luncheon, Moon expressed his gratitude to the business leaders who accompanied him during his recent trip to Washington, D.C., for his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. The CEOs announced plans to invest a combined $39.4 billion (44 trillion won) in the production of semiconductors, electric cars and EV batteries in America, contributing to the successful outcome of the Moon-Biden summit.