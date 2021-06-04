(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 4)

Last month, a female non-commissioned officer in the Air Force committed suicide after repeated sexual harassment by senior officers over the past year. She reported it to higher officers, but they persuaded her to not make an issue of the case. A lawyer for the victim's family filed a complaint with military prosecutors in the Defense Ministry. That's not all. Another non-commissioned officer in the Air Force was found to have broken into female soldiers' quarters to take picture of their bodies and underwear in the middle of night. The Air Force tried to settle the case by changing the offender's job without arresting him.