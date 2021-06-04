Go to Contents
Seoul stocks slump late Fri. morning on profit-taking

11:31 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Friday morning amid increased valuation pressure, as investors attempted to lock in gains after the key stock index's five-day winning streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 3,229.1 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI got off to a weak start after finishing only an inch away from its all-time high the previous session.

Investor sentiment remained weak ahead of the reveal of U.S.' monthly jobs data on Friday (U.S. time), with lingering concerns of volatility over U.S. tapering jitters.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.09 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.55 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.8 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.49 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.21 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.99 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.25 won from the previous session's close.

