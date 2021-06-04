Go to Contents
Military reports 4 more coronavirus cases

13:36 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Two Air Force officers and two Army officers tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The airmen stationed in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have been infected in a test required to exit quarantine. They had been in isolation following COVID-19 cases on their base earlier, according to the ministry.

The two Army members tested positive following their recent vacation, it added.

One of them also had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing such cases among the military population to 16, officials said.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 975, with 48 currently under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 695 more COVID-19 cases, including 674 local infections, raising the total caseload to 133,289, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

In this file photo, a service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on May 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

