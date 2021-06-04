Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea considers another extra budget without debt sale: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief economic policymaker said Friday the government is reviewing another extra budget with larger tax revenue in a bid to help support vulnerable people hit hard by the pandemic.
Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country will not sell more government bonds to finance the extra budget as it is expected to collect more tax revenue this year amid an economic recovery.
-----------------
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases reached nearly 700 Friday on cluster infections in various settings, while the vaccination drive for the vulnerable population and priority groups gathers steam.
The country reported 695 more COVID-19 cases, including 674 local infections, raising the total caseload to 133,289, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Military investigators raid Air Force offices over sexual harassment case
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors carried out a series of raids on the Air Force headquarters and other locations in connection with an investigation into the suicide death of a female noncommissioned officer following sexual harassment by a colleague.
At around 10 a.m., investigators raided the police corps of the Air Force headquarters as well as the police squadron of the 15th Special Missions Wing that the victim was affiliated with, the defense ministry said in a release.
-----------------
BTS to drop 'Cooler,' 'Sweeter' remix of latest single 'Butter'
SEOUL -- BTS is set to release a "Cooler" and "Sweeter" remix of its Billboard-topping single "Butter" later Friday, its label said.
The "Cooler" version brings a guitar sound to the summery number, while the "Sweeter" remix adds some R&B vibe to the song, according to Big Hit Music.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL -- Park Young-gle, an office worker living in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, had lingering concerns about getting a COVID-19 vaccine when a call arrived from a local clinic saying she was next up in line for a leftover shot.
"Reports and rumors about blood clots related to younger people still bothered me, but I figured that the benefit of getting vaccinated is greater than the risk of that going wrong," the 31-year-old said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Biden says U.S. will share vaccines with vulnerable countries, including to S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The United States plans to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, including South Korea, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
The United States earlier pledged to provide up to 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 20 million doses that have already been approved for use in the United States. The other 60 million doses are from AstraZeneca, yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-----------------
Man injured in suspected land mine explosion in wetland
GOYANG, South Korea -- A man had his ankle severed when a device presumed to be a land mine exploded in a wetland in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Friday, authorities said.
The accident occurred at the entrance of Janghang Wetland at 9:50 a.m. during a cleanup operation by a social cooperative.
-----------------
Young politician enjoys big lead in poll for main opposition leadership race
SEOUL -- Lee Jun-seok, a 36-year-old politician with no experience as a lawmaker, was leading his big-name senior rivals by a wide margin in the latest opinion poll for the main opposition People Power Party's (PPP) leadership race, released Friday.
According to the poll conducted on 1,044 adults by R&Search on Tuesday-Wednesday, Lee came in as the most favored candidate for next week's election to pick the new PPP chairman, with 46.7 percent of support.
