Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreigners-Korean stocks

Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S. Korean stocks in May

06:00 June 07, 2021

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors turned to net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, ending their one-month buying spree, data showed Monday.

Foreigners sold a net 10.1 trillion won (US$9 billion) worth of local stocks in May, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Investors from the United States sold 2.9 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Singapore purchased a net 654 billion won of stocks, according to the FSS.

As of end-May, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 820.2 trillion won, accounting for 30.1 percent of the country's market capitalization.

Foreigners also bought a net 5.5 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.

Their bond holdings were valued at 179.1 trillion won, or 8.3 percent of the total as of end-May.

Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S. Korean stocks in May - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK