Key developments on North Korea this week

16:33 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 31 -- N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility

-- S. Korea's defense minister voices regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks toward Moon
June 1 -- U.S. aware of N. Korean criticism, remains committed to diplomacy: State Dept.

-- Unification minister reiterates 'unwavering commitment' to Mount Kumgang tourism project

2 -- Appointment of U.S. point man on N. Korea signals readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang: Sherman
(END)

