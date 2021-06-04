Key developments on North Korea this week
16:33 June 04, 2021
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 31 -- N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
-- S. Korea's defense minister voices regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks toward Moon
June 1 -- U.S. aware of N. Korean criticism, remains committed to diplomacy: State Dept.
-- Unification minister reiterates 'unwavering commitment' to Mount Kumgang tourism project
2 -- Appointment of U.S. point man on N. Korea signals readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang: Sherman
(END)