SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will hold meetings this week with the leaders of businesses that participated in the long-suspended tourism project at North Korea's Mount Kumgang to discuss cross-border cooperation and exchanges, his office said Monday.
Lee will meet Tuesday with Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun of Hyundai Group that used to run tours to the scenic mountain on the North's east coast while a meeting with Lee Joong-myung, chairman of Ananti, which used to run a golf course at the mountain resort, is scheduled for Friday, according to the ministry.
"Those meetings were arranged to listen to various opinions from businesspeople at a time when the recent summit between the leaders of South Korea and the United States have created conditions favorable to dialogue and cooperation between the South and the North," Lee Jong-joo, spokesperson of the ministry, told a regular press briefing.
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Monday voiced regret about North Korea's "rude" criticism of President Moon Jae-in, issued over the recent lifting of all restrictions on Seoul's missile development.
"I think it's regrettable that (North Korea made) rude remarks toward the head of a state," Suh said during a session of the parliamentary National Defense Committee. "I think they are highly inappropriate remarks."
The remarks were made in response to opposition lawmakers' accusation that the government remains silent in the face of North Korea's harsh criticism.
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young reiterated his commitment Tuesday to resume a long-suspended tourism project to North Korea's Mount Kumgang when he met with the head of Hyundai Group, which used to run tours to the scenic mountain.
"We remain unwavering in our commitment to push ahead with projects like allowing individual tours to Mount Kumgang as soon as the coronavirus situation improves," Lee said during the meeting with Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun of Hyundai Group.
Lee voiced hope that the two Koreas could expand the cross-border project to allow individuals, beginning with families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, to visit other regions, such as the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday it will spend 1.18 billion won (US$1.06 million) of inter-Korean cooperation funds to build more video conference centers for reunions of families separated since the 1950-53 Korean War.
A civilian-government committee on inter-Korean exchanges approved the decision to construct additional video conference facilities in seven regions outside Seoul, including Uijeongbu, Gangneung, Wonju, Cheongju and Hongseong, according to the ministry.
The construction to be completed by the end of August comes in addition to the existing 13 video reunion centers, mostly located in the Seoul metropolitan area.
