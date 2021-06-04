Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
SEOUL -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong offered to step down Friday, holding himself responsible for the suicide of a sexually harassed female noncommissioned officer and the military's mishandling of the case.
President Moon Jae-in was quick to accept the resignation, as he ordered a thorough investigation and stern punishment of those responsible a day earlier, saying his heart aches to think of the despair the victim must have felt.
(LEAD) Woman sentenced to 20 yrs in prison in child abandonment-death case
GIMCHEON, South Korea -- A local court on Friday sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison for abandoning a 3-year-old girl and causing her death.
The Daegu District Court's branch in Gimcheon delivered the sentence to the 22-year-old sister of the baby, surnamed Kim, and ordered her to complete 160 hours of a child abuse treatment program.
U.S. commander says upcoming joint air drill with S. Korea, Japan is 'routine training'
SEOUL -- An upcoming U.S.-led multinational air force exercise set to be joined by South Korea and Japan is "routine training" not meant to destabilize the region, the U.S. Air Force's Pacific commander said Friday, following North Korea's criticism of the drills as "belligerent" and "invasive."
In a telephone conference with reporters, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach also said North Korea had significant developments in its missile capability, singling out the reclusive regime along with China and Russia as countries "in competition with" the U.S. that cause concerns in the region.
Netflix to release special episode of 'Kingdom' series next month
SEOUL -- A special episode of Netflix's popular original Korean series "Kingdom" will be released next month, the U.S. streaming media service said Friday.
"Kingdom: Ashin of the North" will be released July 23 as a "sidequel" to the global Korean zombie sensation "Kingdom" (2019) and "Kingdom Season 2" (2020), according to Netflix.
Baby girl remains in coma a month after adoptive father's abuse
SEOUL -- A 2-year-old girl has been in a coma for nearly a month since her adoptive father abused her to the point she fell unconscious with bleeding in her brain.
Doctors say she is unlikely to wake up given the extent of the trauma she suffered when her father, 36, allegedly slapped her face and knocked her down a total of four times at their home in Hwaseong, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 8.
