Russian ambassador to S. Korea visits Panmunjom: UNC
17:27 June 04, 2021
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik has visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, the United Nations Command (UNC) said Friday.
Kulik visited Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), last month, which "offered him insight into our enduring mission," UNC said in its Facebook post.
The U.S.-led command administers Panmunjom and the broader DMZ as an enforcer of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
"As a P-5 member of the U.N. Security Council, Russia has an important responsibility in managing the security situation in Korea," the post read.
