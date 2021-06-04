N. Korea slams Japan for describing Dokdo as its territory in Olympic map
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state news agency on Friday slammed Japan for describing South Korea's easternmost islets as Japanese territory in a map for the Tokyo Olympics, saying that Japan is using the sports event to realize its ambition for "territorial robbery."
The map recently posted on the Tokyo Olympic website described Dokdo as Japanese territory in showing a torch relay route, drawing strong denunciation from South Korea for laying claim to the rocky islets. Japan has defied calls to revise the map.
"The move by Japan is tantamount to taking advantage of the sacred Olympic Games that symbolizes friendship and solidarity to realize its ambition for territorial robbery," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"This is an intolerable provocation that makes mockery of humanity's hope for peace and tramples upon (Korean) people's sovereignty," it added.
The KCNA said that Japan's intention to renew its claims to Dokdo is obvious given the islets' geostrategic location and abundant natural resources in their surrounding areas.
The news agency also warned that Japan's continued territorial claims to the islets would only end up deepening animosity with the Korean people and bolstering their wish to "settle the score of a thousand years with their archrival Japan."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)