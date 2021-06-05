Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in a month

06:45 June 05, 2021

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo session of the Workers' Party in his first public appearance in a month and discussed convening a key party meeting and organizational matters, state media said Saturday.

During the session, the North decided to hold a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Party in early June to take "additional state measures for solving pending problems urgent for the economic work and people's living," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

"Positively appreciating that a lot of planned works are being sped up on a long-term basis ... the respected General Secretary briefed and analyzed the execution of major policy tasks in different fields for the first half of the year," KCNA said.

Kim was last seen in public on May 6 when he held a photo session with families of the North's army after watching their performance the previous day.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a closing address at a three-day conference of cell secretaries of the North's Workers' Party in Pyongyang on April 8, 2021, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. No participants are seen to have worn masks despite the COVID pandemic. Cells refer to the party's most elementary units, consisting of five to 30 members. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK