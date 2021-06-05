Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Today in Korean history

14:00 June 05, 2021

June 6

1882 -- Korea's Joseon Dynasty signs a treaty of friendship and commerce with Britain.

1956 -- South Korea holds its first memorial ceremony for soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. The June 6 Memorial Day was established that year as a national holiday, finding stability three years after the war ended.

1999 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip.

2013 -- South Korea accepts a proposal by North Korea to hold working-level talks between government officials aimed at normalizing stalled inter-Korean economic ventures in Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The government-to-government talks were called off the next week due to disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK