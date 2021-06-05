KBO-leading Landers sign ex-MLB pitcher Sam Gaviglio

The 31-year-old right-hander is replacing Artie Lewicki in the Landers' rotation. Lewicki is sidelined with a pectoral injury, suffered after his most recent start last Saturday. It came in his first outing back after missing more than a month with an oblique injury. Lewicki made only four starts in his first KBO season, going 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA across 14 1/3 innings.

