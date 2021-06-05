S. Korea take step toward redemption with dominant performance in World Cup qualifier

Son, the national team captain and Tottenham Hotspur star, didn't join the goal-scoring fest, but he lived up to his word while setting up play after play. In his prematch interview Thursday, Son said he wanted to help his teammates score goals rather than finding the back of the net himself. As the country's most gifted offensive player, Son consistently drew extra attention of opposing defenders, which created space for other attackers that Son smartly exploited.

