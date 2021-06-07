Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:04 June 07, 2021

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Air Force officer couldn't even consult with lawyer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer, orders major surgery over military's evil practices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon apologizes over 'evil customs' of barracks culture, Cheong Wa Dae to review all-out probe (Donga Ilbo)
-- Shinbundang subway line to again push for paid tickets for the elderly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer from 'unjust death' (Segye Times)
-- Small companies fret over 52-hour work policy starting in July (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools in South Jeolla Province to resume in-person classes on high vaccination rates (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Military prosecutors found to have delayed police's indictment suggestion in Air Force case (Hankyoreh)
-- Female soldiers refrain from reporting sexual crimes on fears over being labeled (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Exporters take blow from surging sea shipping costs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small and midsized manufacturers suffer from downside factors (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon conveys apology over Air Force case (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks (Korea Herald)
-- Japan refusing to correct disputed Olympic map (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK