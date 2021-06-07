Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Air Force officer couldn't even consult with lawyer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer, orders major surgery over military's evil practices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon apologizes over 'evil customs' of barracks culture, Cheong Wa Dae to review all-out probe (Donga Ilbo)
-- Shinbundang subway line to again push for paid tickets for the elderly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for failing to protect Air Force officer from 'unjust death' (Segye Times)
-- Small companies fret over 52-hour work policy starting in July (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Schools in South Jeolla Province to resume in-person classes on high vaccination rates (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Military prosecutors found to have delayed police's indictment suggestion in Air Force case (Hankyoreh)
-- Female soldiers refrain from reporting sexual crimes on fears over being labeled (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Exporters take blow from surging sea shipping costs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small and midsized manufacturers suffer from downside factors (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon conveys apology over Air Force case (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon apologizes over 'unjust death' caused by 'evil practice' in barracks (Korea Herald)
-- Japan refusing to correct disputed Olympic map (Korea Times)
(END)