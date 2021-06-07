(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 7)

Hong's views appear to be reasonable, given the country's current economic conditions and fiscal situation. The government formulated a budget of 558 trillion won for this year, up 8.9 percent from 2020. The budget planners added the first extra budget of 14.9 trillion won in March. Suppose they draw up the second extra budget on a scale of 30 trillion won. In that case, the total size of the two supplementary budgets will exceed the 42.4 trillion won for the four extra spending bouts of last year. The national debt-to-GDP ratio also rose from 38.9 percent, when the main budget of 2020 was formulated, to 48.2 percent after the first extra budget this year.