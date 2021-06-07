(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 4)

The post of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office will be taken up by Lee Jung-soo, current head of the Prosecution Department of the ministry. Lee was deeply involved in censuring former Prosecutor General Yoon for nonsensical reasons when he served under Justice Minister Choo. He will certainly follow in the footsteps of Lee Sung-yoon, the controversial head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, when he assumes the job at the largest district prosecutors' office. His appointment is aimed at blocking prosecutors from investigating the alleged Blue House intervention in issuing a travel ban on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui. Lee will also delve into allegations against the former prosecutor general's wife's family.