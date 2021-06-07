Monday's weather forecast
09:02 June 07, 2021
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Cloudy 30
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/18 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 27/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 29/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 33/18 Sunny 10
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
