KBO-leading Landers add ex-MLB player Fletcher to coaching staff
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club SSG Landers announced Monday they've hired former major league player and coach Scott Fletcher as their new hitting and fielding coordinator.
The Landers, currently leading the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), said Fletcher has been brought in to work alongside incumbent hitting and fielding coaches. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Landers have the best record in the league at 29-21, despite an average offense. They're seventh among 10 clubs in the team batting average (.259), sixth in runs scored (259) and seventh in hits (448). They're dead last in batting average with runners in scoring position (.244).
The Landers are also tied with the most errors in the league at 46.
Fletcher played 15 years in the majors for six clubs. He retired following the 1995 season and has managed and coached in the minor leagues and college.
The former infielder joined the Colorado Rockies as an infield coordinator in 2009 and became an assistant hitting coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2012.
He has been a minor league hitting coordinator for the Tigers since 2015.
The Landers said Fletcher will arrive in South Korea on Wednesday and serve his mandatory 14-day quarantine before reporting to the club.
