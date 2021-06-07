Moon orders launch of task force to overhaul military culture amid fury over death of sex assault victim
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to establish a task force on overhauling military culture, Cheong Wa Dae said amid a public uproar over the suicide of a female Air Force official who was sexually assaulted by a male colleague.
The president stressed that the situations should not be left as usual, speaking during an internal meeting earlier in the day, according to his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
He then urged the launch of the task force, joined by members from the private sector, to come up with "fundamental" measures to "comprehensively" change the barracks culture, she added.
Moon also asked the National Assembly to pass a pending bill on the military criminal justice system.
The president's message came as the military is under fire for the death of the master sergeant, identified only by her surname Lee.
She suffered unwanted touching from the colleague of the same rank in early March. About three months afterwards, she was found dead at her official residence.
She reportedly suffered sexual assault trauma, while the military authorities were allegedly negligent in handling the case. Some of the victim's seniors are accused of having attempted to cover it up.
