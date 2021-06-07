Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases under 500 over fewer tests; inoculation drive to pick up pace
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to under 500 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend as health authorities push to ramp up the vaccination drive on the back of an increased vaccine supply.
The country reported 485 more COVID-19 cases, including 454 local infections, raising the total caseload to 144,637, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Military begins vaccination campaign for troops under 30
SEOUL -- The military began administering Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to soldiers under 30 years old Monday, the defense ministry said.
Of the around 414,000 eligible service members, about 86.5 percent applied for the inoculation, and the vaccine will be given at 91 military clinics across the nation through July 16, according to the ministry.
-----------------
(LEAD) Scandal-ridden LH to streamline structure, slash workforce
SEOUL -- The state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) will streamline its structure and focus on its core housing welfare services to prevent land speculation by its employees and address public distrust following a scandal, the land ministry said Monday.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation announced comprehensive reform measures three months after the revelation of speculative land purchases by several LH employees has rocked the nation amid soaring home prices.
-----------------
Pro-N. Korea paper says Pyongyang continues to pursue unification of Korean Peninsula
SEOUL -- A pro-North Korea newspaper said Monday that North Korea will continue to push for unification of the Korean Peninsula, refuting claims that Pyongyang has abandoned the long-held wish in its latest revision to the ruling party's rules.
North Korea held a rare congress of the Workers' Party in January and revised the party rules, deleting such expressions as "uriminzokkiri," or between our Korean people, and including such phrases as "coexistence" of the compatriots.
-----------------
(LEAD) SK Telecom denies report on selling stake in e-commerce unit to Amazon
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., a major mobile carrier, denied a news report Monday that it is planning to sell a stake in its e-commerce unit 11Street to U.S. retail giant Amazon.com Inc. in a bid to bolster its online retail business.
Local media had earlier reported that Amazon will exercise its right to acquire a 30 percent stake in 11Street, and that the U.S. retailer could acquire up to a 50 percent stake in the South Korean e-commerce company.
-----------------
DP to enact bill on providing compensation for COVID-19 losses this month
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) pledged Monday to legislate a bill this month to compensate small business owners hit by the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
"During the (ongoing provisional) National Assembly session in June, the DP will definitely process the legislation bill on (COVID-19) damage compensation," party floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung said at the opening of the party's consultation meeting with the government.
-----------------
PPP enjoys upward momentum in polls on heated leadership race, new developments on Yoon
SEOUL -- The approval rating of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was seen as displaying upward momentum, according to a new poll Monday, amid its intense leadership race and new developments surrounding the former prosecutor general predicted to join the party to run for president.
In the survey conducted by Realmeter on 2,519 people over the age of 18 from May 31 to June 4, the PPP's approval rating was recorded at 38 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous week.
-----------------
Gov't launches task force to reform military's sexual abuse prevention system
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said it launched a task force Monday to improve the military's sexual abuse prevention system amid mounting criticism over the suicide of an Air Force noncommissioned officer who suffered sexual harassment.
The team, headed by the chief of the ministry's personnel and welfare office, will run until August to inspect how the military is handling sexual abuse cases and to come up with reform measures.
(END)