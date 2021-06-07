Go to Contents
Down 3 starters, KBO's Landers sign ex-top rookie Shin Jae-young

16:22 June 07, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- In a desperate search for a starting pitcher, the SSG Landers acquired former Rookie of the Year Shin Jae-young on Monday, rescuing the right-hander from indy ball.

The Landers said they're counting on Shin, 31, to bolster their decimated starting rotation.

In this file photo from July 17, 2019, Shin Jae-young of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the Samsung Lions during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

They've lost submarine ace Park Jong-hun for the year to an elbow injury. Right-hander Moon Seung-won is also dealing with elbow pains and is expected to undergo season-ending elbow operation. American pitcher Artie Lewicki has been replaced by former major leaguer Sam Gaviglio, who likely won't make his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) debut until early July.

The Landers are barely in first place at 29-21, one game ahead of the LG Twins and the Samsung Lions.

Shin won the top rookie prize in 2016, when he was 15-7 with a 3.90 ERA for the Nexen (currently Kiwoom) Heroes.

He never matched that level of success, and reached the low point last year when he only pitched in seven games for the Heroes and had a 12.60 ERA in only five innings.

The Heroes cut ties with Shin, who latched on to an independent league club during the offseason. He posted a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings across six appearances in indy ball, before the Landers gave him a chance to revive his KBO career.

Right-hander Shin Jae-young signs his contract with the SSG Landers on June 7, 2021, in this photo provided by the Landers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"While pitching in the independent league, I learned how to compete with more urgency and how to be grateful for opportunities," Shin said. "I am excited to be back. I understand the team's situation right now and I'll do the best I can in any role."

The Landers said Shin will report to the club on Wednesday.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

