Moon orders launch of task force to overhaul military culture amid
fury over death of sex assault victim
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to establish a task force on overhauling military culture, Cheong Wa Dae said amid a public uproar over the suicide of a female Air Force official who was sexually assaulted by a male colleague.
The president stressed that the situations should not be left as usual, speaking during an internal meeting earlier in the day, according to his spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Police tighten reins on sex doll businesses left in legal gray area
SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have started to regulate life-size sex doll "experience" shops, popping up around the country following court decisions to allow the import of the sex toys.
The National Police Agency said the crackdown will continue for two months, jointly with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and local governments.
Court rejects damages suit against Japanese firms by Korean
forced labor victims
SEOUL -- A local court on Monday dismissed a damages suit launched by 85 South Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan and their families against 16 Japanese companies, saying the plaintiffs don't have litigation rights.
The Seoul Central District Court said South Korean wartime forced laborers cannot claim individual legal rights to damages from Japan, while deciding to reject their collective suit.
S. Korea 'open' to discussing solution for forced labor issue with
Japan: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea remains open to discussing solutions for wartime forced labor issues with Japan, the foreign ministry said Monday, after a local court dismissed a compensation lawsuit filed by a group of victims.
The Seoul Central District Court dropped the case filed by 85 plaintiffs against 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel Corp. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
South Jeolla Province becomes 1st school system to fully reopen amid slow virus infections
SEOUL -- Schools in South Jeolla Province brought all students back to their classrooms on Monday for the first time since the pandemic began early last year, in an apparent sign that parts of the country, at least, are slowly going back to normal.
A total of 822 elementary, middle and high schools in the province eliminated online class options starting Monday for approximately 203,000 students.
Lotte, Shinsegae submit bids for eBay Korea
SEOUL-- South Korean retail giants Shinsegae and Lotte Shopping submitted their bids to take over South Korea's third largest e-commerce retailer, eBay Korea, a deal that will shake up the country's e-commerce retail segment, retail industry sources said Monday.
According to the sources, the two retail behemoths submitted their letters of intent (LOIs) for the Korean unit of eBay.
Seoul stocks close at fresh all-time high on eased tapering jitters
SEOUL -- South Korea's stock market closed at an all-time high Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped ease concerns over the potential rollback of the country's expansive monetary policy. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 12.04 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 3,252.12 points, marking the highest closing ever.
Couriers refuse parcel sorting in protest of working conditions
SEOUL -- Thousands of unionized parcel delivery workers arrived late at work Monday and refused to sort packages as they urged logistics firms to quickly finalize a deal on their working conditions.
The Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union said that starting Monday, around 6,500 couriers nationwide would start work at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and head out to make deliveries at 11 a.m. instead of after noon, without sorting parcels in between.
Gov't pushes for self-rating system for online streaming releases
SEOUL -- The culture ministry on Monday unveiled a plan to introduce a self-rating system for online video streaming service providers so they can shorten the time needed to circulate new releases.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will propose a law revision to allow video content service providers to evaluate and classify their soon-to-be-released series and shows, based on criteria set by the state-run Korea Media Rating Board (KMRB).
'Farmland of peace' project will promote inter-Korean cooperation:
unification ministry
SEOUL-- The Gyeonggi provincial government's plan to turn an inter-Korean border area into a "farmland of peace" and grow rice there for North Korea could create positive conditions for further inter-Korean cooperation, the unification ministry said Monday.
The provincial government is pushing ahead with the project in cooperation with the Korean Peasants League to transform the area near the Gunnam Dam built in the South Korean border town of Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, to cope with sudden water discharges from the North, according to the unification ministry.
