(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 8)

The Seoul Central District Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the bereaved families of Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II against 16 Japanese companies. The court on Monday ruled that Korea is subject to the 1965 claims settlement agreement between the two countries. The court said that though individuals' rights to claim damages were not terminated, exercising the rights through litigation is restricted. That's the opposite of the 2018 ruling by the Supreme Court in a separate suit, which ordered Japanese companies in Korea to compensate surviving victims for their labor. After Japan strongly opposed the court's ruling citing Korea's violation of the 1965 settlement agreement, Seoul-Tokyo relations hit rock bottom, where they remain.