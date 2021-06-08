Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says G-7 summit to be chance for S. Korea's diplomacy, bigger role on global issues
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday his upcoming participation in the Group of Seven (G-7) summit would serve as an opportunity to upgrade South Korea's diplomacy.
He is scheduled to attend the three-day session to open Friday in Britain, the first major in-person multilateral summit since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
(LEAD) SsangYong Motor workers accept unpaid leave, wage cut in self-rescue efforts
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at SsangYong Motor Co. have voted to accept a proposal for unpaid leave and a wage cut as part of self-help the financially troubled company is struggling to stay afloat with self-help measures, the company said Tuesday.
In a vote held on Monday and Tuesday, SsangYong workers agreed to the company's offers of a two-year unpaid leave to half of it 4,700 employees, an extension of lower wages and suspended welfare benefits until June 2023, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. will work for family reunion of Korean Americans with DPRK relatives: Blinken
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged Monday to work with both South Korea and North Korea to help realize long-awaited reunions of Korean Americans with their loved ones in the North, calling it a "heart wrenching" issue.
The top U.S. diplomat also said he is "deeply sensitive" to the issue.
-----------------
Military prosecutors grill airmen over death of sexual assault victim
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors on Tuesday called in colleagues of the Air Force noncommissioned officer who committed suicide last month following sexual harassment over allegations they might have tried to cover up the incident, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The victim, identified only as MSgt. Lee, was groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague in a car after a drinking session in March and was found dead at her home inside the base in the western city of Seosan late last month.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid vaccination push
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases remained in the 400s for the second straight day Tuesday amid efforts to boost the country's vaccination campaign.
The country reported 454 more COVID-19 cases, including 435 local infections, raising the total caseload to 145,091, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
'Gone too soon': Tributes pour in for late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul
SEOUL -- Tributes have been flooding in from around the football world for Yoo Sang-chul, a star of the semifinalist South Korean team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, who passed away Monday night at 49.
Yoo succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a battle that began in November 2019. One of the most versatile players in South Korean football history, Yoo made the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team in 2002 as a midfielder after helping the country to the final four on home soil.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd straight week with 'Butter'
SEOUL -- "Butter," the latest hit by boy band BTS, again ranked No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart in its second week after debuting.
"BTS' 'Butter' adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it soared in at the summit, becoming the South Korean superstar group's fourth leader on the list," Billboard said Monday (U.S. time), citing figures from MRC Data showing how the song drew 19.1 million U.S. streams and logged 140,200 downloads in the week ending June 3.
(END)