Number of registered employees rises 2.2 pct in 2019: data

13:46 June 08, 2021

SEJONG, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered employees, who are eligible for state insurance programs, in South Korea rose 2.2 percent on-year in 2019, data showed Tuesday.

There were 24.35 million registered employees in 2019, compared with 23.38 million in 2018, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.

About 20.48 million people worked the same job in 2019, while some 3.87 million people changed jobs, the data showed.

Of the people who changed jobs in 2019, people aged between 15 and 29 accounted for 20.9 percent, while those in their 40s accounted for 14.9 percent.

In 2019, 67.5 percent of the people who changed jobs saw their wages rise, the data showed.

The country's jobless rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent in 2019. Some 301,000 jobs were added in 2019, marking the first time in two years that the number of job additions exceeded 300,000, officials said.

In particular, the employment rate for people aged between 15 and 64 rose to 60.8 percent in 2019, marking the highest figure since 1982.

