DP to recommend voluntary departure to 12 lawmakers suspected of illegal property dealings
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) decided Tuesday to ask 12 sitting party lawmakers suspected of involvement in illegal real estate dealings to leave the party voluntarily.
The decision came one day after the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission announced after a monthslong probe that 12 DP lawmakers are suspected of involvement in illegal real estate dealings by themselves or their families.
"Having pledged to sternly respond to this issue during the previous party convention, our party decided in a meeting of the supreme council to recommend all the 12 (lawmakers) leave the party voluntarily," DP spokesman Rep. Koh Yong-jin said.
The DP commissioned the outside probe by the state anti-corruption body in March in the wake of a far-reaching public sector land speculation scandal that erupted earlier in the same month.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)