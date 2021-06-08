Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Afghan withdrawal

S. Korea requests citizens leave Afghanistan amid worsening unrest

16:22 June 08, 2021

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has requested its citizens leave Afghanistan, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday, as violence worsens in the war-torn country, with the United States pushing to withdraw its troops by September.

The government has called on citizens to withdraw temporarily from Afghanistan by June 20. A small number of Korean businesspeople and embassy personnel are in the country.

"As part of a preemptive step to protect overseas citizens, we have been requesting citizens currently in Afghanistan leave the country," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"Fortunately, there have not been any attacks targeting the Korean Embassy or South Koreans," he added.

Last month, the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began pulling out troops from Afghanistan under a plan to complete the withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S., despite rising violence.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK