Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Boomerang effect of ruling party's land speculation inspection, 12 asked to leave (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions, four lodge strong protest (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party discloses list of 12 lawmakers under land speculation suspicions, raises stakes by asking them to leave (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Segye Times)
-- Price of property Rep. Lim Jong-seong bought soars 10 times (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, driven into corner over real estate issues, expels 12 lawmakers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party asks 12 lawmakers to leave over land speculation suspicions (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea-Japan relations plunge to lowest ebb, 90 percent of Koreans and 81 pct of Japanese say ties are bad (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Drastic economic difficulties after retirement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Accounting corruption, Samdeok copies documents of Anjin (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP asks 12 lawmakers to voluntarily leave (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Is it too soon to look forward to 'more normal' summer? (Korea Herald)
-- Undocumented children excluded from welfare system (Korea Times)
(END)