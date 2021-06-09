(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 9)

After the Moon administration pushed for revolutionary changes in the current investigation system of the prosecution, prosecutors have lost many investigative rights. Those rights were handed over to the police, but doubts are being raised over the police's will and ability to bring to justice the high and the mighty. The new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is already being criticized for its biased probe into abuse of power by top government officials. If the prosecution's rights to direct investigations fall under the justice minister under such circumstances, the prosecution's checks on the powers that be will be effectively neutralized.