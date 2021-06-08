Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Uplus #treasury share

LG Uplus to buy back 100 bln won worth of shares

18:23 June 08, 2021

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., a South Korean mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has decided to repurchase 100 billion won (US$88.3 million) worth of its own shares to strengthen shareholder value.

The telecom operator said in a regulatory filing that its first-ever share buyback will be completed by June 8 next year.

LG Uplus will also introduce an interim dividend this year in addition to its existing year-end dividend, the company said in a separate statement.

The company expects the moves to stabilize its share price and strengthen its shareholder return policy.

Last month, rival SK Telecom decided to retire 2.6 trillion won worth of treasury shares to boost shareholder value.

LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK