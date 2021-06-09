Go to Contents
U.S. lowers travel advisory for S. Korea to lowest Level 1

04:09 June 09, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday lowered its travel advisory for South Korea to the lowest level, which advises people visiting the Asian country to exercise normal precaution.

The State Department said the latest update reflected a low level of COVID-19 infections in South Korea.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for South Korea due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country," it said.

