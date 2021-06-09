Job additions stretched to 3rd month in May
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job growth for the third straight month in May, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that the job market is recovering from slumps caused by the pandemic.
The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 619,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The May addition was lower than the previous month's 652,000 increase, the largest job growth in almost seven years.
In March, the number of working people increased by 314,000 from a year earlier, the first job growth in 13 months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the job market, with the country reporting job losses for the 12th straight month in February.
But amid an economic recovery, a lower base effect and relaxed distancing rules helped create more jobs in May, according to the statistics agency.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 4 percent last month.
