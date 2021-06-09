Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opens 1st store in Cambodia
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group said Wednesday its bakery-cafe chain Paris Baguette has opened its first store in Cambodia.
The store, which was opened in Phnom Penh in partnership with Cambodia's HSC Group, will pave the way for Paris Baguette to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, SPC said in a statement.
Cambodia marks the first country where Paris Baguette has opened a joint venture outlet.
"The Cambodian store will serve as the springboard for SPC to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, which has emerged as a key market, along with China and the U.S.," SPC said.
The group has been operating about 430 stores of Paris Baguette and Shake Shack in China, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore and France.
SPC said it is moving to set up a halal food plant in Malaysia and considering making forays into Indonesia, the biggest market in Southeast Asia. Halal food refers to dishes that are prepared in a specific way according to Islamic Sharia law.
