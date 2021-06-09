Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Uplus

LG Uplus fined over terms of service violation

14:04 June 09, 2021

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Wednesday it has fined major wireless carrier LG Uplus Corp. 624 million won (US$559,000) for halting mobile services for users with unpaid phone bills at a point earlier than the company's service terms.

Under its terms of service, LG Uplus can halt incoming call services for mobile users that fail to pay bills under 77,000 won after a two-month period from the initial payment date.

The Korea Communications Commission said that the telecom operator violated the Telecommunications Business Act by halting mobile services within the two-month period for 16,835 users between the start of 2016 and June 30, 2020.

LG Uplus said it will take measures to prevent such errors from happening again.

A logo of LG Uplus Corp. is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK