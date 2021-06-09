Rebuilding Eagles not getting lift from foreign players

Over the offseason, the Eagles acquired first baseman Ryon Healy for US$800,000 in guaranteed money, plus another $200,000 up for grabs in incentives. They also signed starter Nick Kingham at $650,000, giving him a second chance after the right-hander missed a big chunk of the 2020 season with the SK Wyverns (currently SSG Landers) with an elbow injury.