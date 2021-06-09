(LEAD) S. Korean youngsters get crucial reps in breezy World Cup qualifying win

If head coach Paulo Bento had gone with his usual lineup, then South Korea most likely would have scored more than five goals. But with his team playing after three days of rest and another qualifier coming up on Sunday, Bento elected to rest the likes of Son Heung-min and Hwang Ui-jo, the team's two best offensive players. The coach went deep into his bench and changed 10 players from the lineup that beat Turkmenistan 5-0 last Saturday.