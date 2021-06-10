(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 10)

DPK Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil said Wednesday, "It is heartbreaking, but inevitable if the party is to ease public distrust over the real estate issue." He urged the party members to submit to investigations as "independents" and return to the party after/if the allegations made against them are cleared up. Among the 12, four are suspected of buying real estate using another person's name; three are suspected of using confidential information obtained during official business; and five others are accused of violating the Farmland Act that allows only people cultivating the land to own farmland.