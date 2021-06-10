Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 June 10, 2021

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/22 Sunny 80

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 80

Suwon 29/21 Sunny 70

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 70

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 80

Daegu 31/18 Sunny 20

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 20

(END)

