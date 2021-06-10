Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 June 10, 2021
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/22 Sunny 80
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 80
Suwon 29/21 Sunny 70
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 70
Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 70
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 80
Daegu 31/18 Sunny 20
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 20
