Seoul stocks rebound late Thur. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Thursday morning, buoyed by strong advances in tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.35 points, or 0.38 percent, to reach 3,228.53 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks increasingly gained ground in the morning session on advances by Kakao, Naver and SK Telecom.
Mobile text messenger operator Kakao's stocks jumped upon the regulator's preliminary approval for its insurance business.
South Korea's major mobile carrier SK Telecom spiked after it announced that it will spin off a new investment company in November and split its shares.
Investors have been waiting for data on U.S. consumer prices for May, set to be published later in the day.
The price gauge is expected to provide hints on the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policies, set to be announced in the FOMC meeting next week.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver surged 5.02 percent, with Kakao spiking 4.65 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 1.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.84 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,114.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
